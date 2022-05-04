Celebrate Make Music Day with Make Music Day Polk County
Monmouth, Independence, Falls City, West Salem and Dallas
participating in this global celebration of making music on the longest day of the year.
Monmouth, OR (04/21/2022) — The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce and Dallas Art Association have joined forces and are working together to have Polk County businesses join the Make Music Day Polk County celebration with a day of music on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Make Music Day is a one-day event where free, live musical performances, opportunities to make music and other musical events take place around the world on the longest day of the year. Musical festivities in Monmouth, Independence, West Salem, Dallas, and Falls City are part of a global celebration of music making in over 1,000 cities inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique.
Make Music Day Polk County invites everyone from professional musicians to people who have never picked up an instrument to join in the global music celebration by attending Make Music Day Polk County. Each town will have businesses as well as businesses in between joining the celebration. This year a variety of musicians will be playing as well as future musicians at various locations from 4-7pm.
Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Nicki Marazzani, says, “I have been attending Make Music Day Salem for years and thought why not have the best day of the year happen in Polk County? Let’s see if we can have an event that all businesses can benefit from, and one that gets families and individuals out to just live and participate in the joy of music.”
Music has been shown to strengthen social connectivity, reduce stress, lower blood pressure, stimulate memory, and is integral to a well-rounded, enjoyable life. By participating in Make Music Day, MICC and DAA encourages every form of music making.
National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) members and partners from coast to coast, including MICC and DAA, will join in their communities’ celebrations of Make Music Day. June 21 is the perfect day to check out a local music store for some gear or to come together and play – whether it’s for the first time or the thousandth.
Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce
About Make Music Day:
Held annually on June 21, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, nearly 100 U.S. cities are organizing Make Music Day celebrations, encompassing thousands of concerts nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.
