When travel was severely limited during the pandemic, the tourism industry took a big hit, especially those businesses within Polk County that rely on the physical presence of locals and outsiders.
When those restrictions were lifted, the Polk County Tourism Alliance needed a course correction after eliminating previously needed positions due to economic downturn and cutbacks.
Enter Emily Bradley, Polk County’s new Destination Development Manager, the county’s first since August of 2020.
The cities of Dallas, Monmouth and Independence signed onto a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Polk County to refund the position, this time under the umbrella of Travel Salem.
“My position encapsulates a lot,” Bradely said. “Destination development encapsulates tourism development product, which products can go beyond the physical, rather to an experience.”
For example, she points toward the Great Oaks Food Trail. Having just completed a promotional video for the concept, Bradley said the Great Oaks Food Trail is a part of the Oregon Food Trail originated by Travel Oregon. Just as the Southcoast has the Wild Rivers Food Trail, Bend has the High Desert Food Trail, there’s also the mid and south Willamette Valley Food Trails.
Bradely explained it’s not a line to follow from one place to another on the map. Rather, a spotlight on local businesses that are participating in promotion, encouraging tourists to visit while they’re in the region.
“Businesses need a food aspect with 30% of their inventory sourced locally,” Bradley said, explaining how the partnership works. “That includes craft beverages, eateries, restaurants, farms, ranches, artisan projects, lodging. It’s more a ‘hyperbolic trail.’ More of a choose your own adventure trail, rather than following an exact route.”
Only on the job since Feb. 28, as Bradley drives around, acquainting herself with Polk County, in addition to the specific projects she works on – such as social media for Explore Polk County - she keeps an eye out for other opportunities to promote tourism.
“For example, I just met with the Polk County Museum. They’re run fully by volunteers and sustain themselves by entry fees, user memberships and grant funds,” Bradley said. “So, if I see any grant opportunity someone in Polk County might benefit from, I’ll send that their way.”
To help bring ideas her way, Bradley is guided by a steering committee with representatives from each city in the MOU and from the county, in this case, Commissioner Jeremy Gordon. Bradley said while her position was vacant, a group was created out of the steering committee to keep things alive within tourism, accumulating project ideas, suggestions and support.
Now that there is a full-time destination development manager, residents can bring their ideas to promote tourism directly to Bradley.
“Now that I’m here, I’m trying really to be boots on the ground. Still making my way around and making introductions,” she said.
Bradley said she was pleasantly surprised to find myriad attractions within rural Polk County, just minutes from the urban center of Salem (home to her office within Travel Salem), especially Falls City.
Having discovered the very rural community of Falls City, with a population of just over 1,000, Bradley is excited to make their tourist attractions of Black Rock Mountain Bike Area and the Valley of the Giants more accessible.
“Coming from the Southcoast, I had this preconceived notion, being close to Salem urban center, (Polk County) was close to attractions. But there is a lot of potential, especially with not so commonly known places. For example, Falls City. I was surprised by how cool they are as a community. This teeny, weeny town that has this really impressive restaurant like Bread Board. Threw me off guard,” Bradley said, adding she was also impressed to learn more about the town’s state renowned Pride Festival.
At this point, while Bradley continues to expand the Polk County Tourism Alliance’s reach, especially with businesses in West Salem, she admits the group needs to work on its branding. To craft an inviting message Come Explore, or Come Polk Around, Bradley sees a potential partnership to develop a new brand with students in a marketing or design class over at Western Oregon University.
In the meantime, being a one-person show with a limited budget (coming from background in nonprofits, Bradley considers herself a professional penny pusher), she considers the residents themselves as her greatest ally in promoting Polk County.
“Residents can always be the best ambassador for supporting tourism businesses in community,” Bradley said. “For example, they check out wineries, talk to owners, hear great stories and pass them on. I guess from a business standpoint, the visitor tie in, let’s connect, help promote (Polk County) and be a better part of ecosystem.”
