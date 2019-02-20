Feliciano Mata, 21, of Independence was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery on Feb. 20.

At approximately midnight on Feb. 20, Monmouth Police were dispatched to a reported armed robbery at the Neighborhood Market & Deli, 152 Main St. West, according to an MPD news release.

An employee of the store reported that two males entered the store, one brandishing a firearm, and demanded money from the till.

After taking all of the money from the till, both males left the store and fled the area.

The employee was not injured.

Officers and deputies from the Independence Police Department, Dallas Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Police Department responded to assist.

A K-9 track was attempted but was ultimately unsuccessful in locating the suspects.

At approximately 1:42 a.m., a Monmouth police officer searching the area located a male subject walking several blocks from the store.

The individual’s physical description and clothing description matched that of one of the suspects.

Further investigation confirmed the male was one of the suspects involved in the armed robbery.

MPD Lt. Isaiah Haines said the other suspect was described as approximately 6 feet tall, possibly white or Pacific Islander or Caucasian, wearing a green/camo hoodie and a black bandanna covering his face.

The investigation is ongoing.