INDEPENDENCE — Kenneth Heriman, 51, of Independence, was arrested on two counts of menacing and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Independence Police officers responded to a report about an armed person at 6:30 p.m. on May 25 to a call at Colonial Oaks Mobile Home Park, in the 900 block of S. Main Street.
Initial reports were that a man pointed a firearm at several others in the complex, according to a news release from the Independence Police Department.
When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the suspect was the owner of one of the mobile homes and he had pointed a rifle out of one of the windows at several people who were outside, yelling at them to go into their home, the release states.
Officers and deputies evacuated surrounding homes and set up a perimeter.
An armored vehicle was requested from Polk County Sheriff’s Office and arrived a short time later to provide additional protection for those on scene.
With the use of the armored vehicle’s public address system, the suspect was called out of his home and was taken into custody without incident around 10 p.m.
Officers from the Independence and Monmouth police departments responded, as well as deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
