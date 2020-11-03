Itemizer-Observer

SALEM — Salem Police detectives arrested Manuel Elisha North, 46, of Eugene, on Oct. 27 in connection with the fatal shooting of Herman Leslie Graham, III, 48, of Salem.

North was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree bias crime, and unlawful use of a weapon.

No details of the bias crime were available, but court documents allege North “did unlawfully and intentionally, and because of his perception of the race or color of Herman Leslie Graham, III cause physical injury to (Graham).”

On Oct. 26 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Salem Police officers responded to the 3300 block of Pipebend Place NE on a report of a shooting. Arriving officers confirmed that one person had been shot and was deceased.

An autopsy performed on Oct. 27 by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death is gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.

Salem Police in a statement said no further details will be released as this is a pending criminal case.

In documents filed with the Oregon Secretary of State, North is listed as the registered agent of Northstar Martial Arts, LLC in West Salem.

North is being held without bail at Marion County Correctional Facility. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6.