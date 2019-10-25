Jason Ryan Trower, 35, of Salem, was arrested yesterday in Salem at the end of a car chase that started at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Dallas.

He is being lodged at Polk County Jail on charges of reckless driving, attempt to elude a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, criminal driving – suspended/revoked, hit and run injury, hit and run property.

Dallas Police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at 2:12 p.m.

The vehicle was spotted on Ellendale Avenue.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputy Thomas Hutchinson attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it increased speed and failed to yield when signaled to do so, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Trower sped east on Rickreall RD toward HW 99W at approximately 70 MPH, the release states.

Hutchison and a Dallas Police Officer saw the stolen car turn onto a side street in Rickreall and exit onto Highway 99 past a convenience store where customers were outside at their vehicles.

They observed Trower fishtailing and sideswiping a parked car which hit the vehicle next to it, according to the release.

A male who sustained injuries when struck by one of the parked vehicles was transported to the hospital for evaluation, the release states.

The Dallas police officer stayed with the victim.

Hutchison discontinued the active pursuit immediately after the crash, observing the stolen car driving north on HWY 99W in the south bound lane.

He followed from a distance as it veered east onto HW 22W and reactivated his lights and overtook the vehicle when he learned of the hit and run.

The pursuit entered West Salem at reduced speeds because the vehicle lost a tire.

Salem Police officers spiked the other tires and the vehicle was stopped at Second Street NW near Wallace Road.

Polk County deputies took Trower into custody at the location without incident.

Trower, a transient, was lodged at the Polk County Jail on numerous charges related to the incident occurring both in Dallas and unincorporated Polk County.

In January, Trower was convicted in Marion County of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

In May, he was convicted in Marion County of unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree burglary for incidents in November and December of 2018.