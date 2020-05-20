Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — Michael Edward Alfrey, 28, was arraigned in Polk County Circuit Court on May 18 on charges related to a May 14 robbery in Monmouth.
He was arrested May 15 for third-degree robbery and second-degree theft.
Monmouth Police responded to the call at 9:50 a.m. on May 14 for a robbery that was reported one minute before at Washington Federal Bank, 523 Main St. E.
A white male with a thin build, wearing a dark hoodie and white mask with red dots, handed a note to an employee, according to the probable cause affidavit. The note asked for $999.99 “or I will kill you,” the document states.
Employees gave the man the exact amount of cash and told officers the man was seen walking toward the Shell gas station.
Officers searched the area for several hours, following tips from businesses and citizens as to the suspect’s possible direction of travel.
Officers recovered evidence, including video and photos of the suspect, who officers identified as Alfrey.
On May 15, the FBI located Alfrey in Tigard and contacted the Monmouth police.
He was lodged without incident at the Polk County Jail.
Monmouth PD was assisted by the Independence Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI during this incident.
