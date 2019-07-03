DALLAS – A Dallas man faces a charge of invasion of personal privacy and other crimes in an incident that occurred in the women’s bathroom at the Dallas Public Library on June 19.

At about 4 p.m. on June 19, Dallas police responded to a report of a sex offense at the library, 950 Main St., Dallas. A patron of the library told police that an unknown man put his cellphone underneath the stall where her juvenile daughter was using the restroom, according to Dallas police.

The girl spotted the cellphone and ran out of the restroom to report it. The suspect then ran out the back doors of the library, police said.

She described the suspect to police as “male, possibly in his late twenties or thirties, medium build, with dirty blonde hair.” The girl said he was wearing a neon yellow sweater, khaki pants and had a dark-colored backpack.

On June 20, Dallas office Jane Burke reviewed surveillance, which showed the suspect entering the library. Dallas Sgt. Josh Calef contacted Polk County Community Corrections about the incident. One of the agency’s clients, Thoron Schneider, 28, of Dallas, had committed similar crimes in the past, police said.

On June 27, Burke and Polk County deputy Marty Watson interviewed Schneider.

“Schneider admitted he had a past of peeking over bathroom stalls to watch women in the bathroom,” said a Dallas police release on the incident. “Schneider indicated that he did not make a plan to go into the girl’s bathroom, and that it was a ‘spur of the moment idea.’”

He told police after leaving the library, he hid the neon sweater he was wearing in a dumpster near the library.

Schneider was arrested and charged with felony first-degree invasion of personal privacy, misdemeanor unlawfully being in a location where children regularly congregate and misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence.

He is at Polk County Jail on a no-bail detainer.