DALLAS — A 35-year-old man died on Friday while lodged at the Polk County Jail.
Joshua Ryan Mangel, of Dallas, was found unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded and began CPR while medics were called, the release states, but efforts were unsuccessful and Mangel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mangel was arrested on March 3 by Dallas police and transported to the Polk County Jail for two misdemeanor warrants out of Clackamas County: unlawful possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance — heroin.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation.
“As with all death investigations, this will be a lengthy process as we need to speak to a number of people involved and obtain a large amount of information,” said Linn County Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Frambes. “We are still conducting interviews with friends, family and law enforcement.”
Frambes said they are waiting for blood and urine analysis results from the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, a process which he said can take weeks.
“This is a tragic event and it marks the first death we have had inside the jail,” said Mark Garton, Polk County Sheriff. “I asked for an outside agency to come and conduct the investigation to determine the facts about how this happened, to see if this type of situation could have been avoided and to determine if established policy and procedure was followed.”
