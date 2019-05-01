POLK COUNTY — Donovan Lee Jackson, 42, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree rape and attempted first-degree sodomy on April 23 in Polk County Circuit Court.

Those charges, which were part of a plea agreement, each carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, 104 months of post-prison supervision and is required to register as a sex offender.

Jackson was charged on March 28, 2017, on three counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy, second-degree unlawful sexual penetration and 10 counts of first-degree sex abuse.

According to court documents, those incidents occurred between January 2007 and May 2013 and were committed against the same victim who was younger than 14 years old at the time.

The first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy charges are class A felonies, which each carry a maximum 20-year prison term.

A jury trial was scheduled for April 30, but was canceled after Jackson pleaded guilty to two lesser charges.

On Feb. 7, 2018, Judge Rafael Caso declared a mistrial after Jackson’s “first attorney asked to be relieved from the case for personal reasons,” said Aaron Felton, Polk County district attorney. “He was then replaced by Mr. (Steven) Walls, who represented him through the guilty pleas and sentencing that occurred (April 23).”