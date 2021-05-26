TRAMMART NEWS SERVICE

INDEPENDENCE — More than a century ago, residents of Independence joined the campaign for paved highways with the rallying cry “Get Oregon Out of the Mud.”

Now it may be time to ask whether there’s enough of that sticky stuff still around.

Where once rain-soaked dirt turned roads mushy, now concrete streets make run-off common instead — with rain becoming a major source of pollution, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

In Independence, the transformation of land into streets is continuing, as the Brandy Meadows subdivision grows in the southwest part of the city. However, it’s a grassy lot in an older neighborhood near downtown that’s brought the challenge of storm water management to the forefront. Beneath the manhole cover at 940 S. 7th Street lies an example of how difficult drainage can be when new construction needs to tie into the existing storm water system.

And now, with new homes being built on vacant lots in neighborhoods ranging from the historic district to the airpark, the issue of storm water runoff is becoming an increasing point of discussion. This past spring, the city unveiled its capital-improvement priorities for the future at a public meeting, and storm water quality control was among them.

As the city officially pushes past a population of 10,000 — and the latest census projection shows it has, by a margin of hundreds — it is going to be subjected to a lot more rules and regulations, explained Ken Perkins, public works supervisor for the city.

A new master plan is needed, partly because “there are some environmental issues that you really need to be looking at,” agreed City Manager Tom Pessemier, during Perkins’ presentation.

Residents also seem more in tune with the issue now, too, Perkins said.

“When we started charging a storm water fee, we literally got calls at least once a week saying ‘Hey, I want a catch basin out in front of my house because I am now paying this fee.’”

Cleaning ditches, planting vegetation and creating swales have been one result, Perkins added.

So, this past fall, when Peter Seaders, president of the Corvallis-based engineering firm MSS Inc., presented his plans for a series of four duplexes on 7th Street, the storm water complication didn’t seem to surprise the Independence planning commissioners.

Connecting to current utility lines under the street appears to be a big hurdle — they’re just “not very deep,” Seaders said. “That’s sort of what we’re stuck with in terms of this site and the pipes where we can connect to,” he explained, adding that unless significant elevation is added to the lot, the possible answer lies in finding an alternative.

For years, the area — which is less than an acre — collected pools of water that were eventually absorbed by the soil. The adjacent homes were fairly unaffected because the lot is lower by several inches than the backyards next to it. That elevation difference has existed since the day that Gary Strait, who lives in one of those houses, moved in more than 20 years ago.

Strait attended the planning commission meeting to express his concerns about the excavation. He fears the root system of his backyard tree could be affected or damaged, which might force him to spend money on mitigation, he said. And he’s asked for a buffer — a fence or wall — to be considered for separating the new homes from the ones like his, with rear lots that will face the duplexes.

In response, the city sent him the list of conditions that Seaders’ firm will have to meet.

“They (city staff) said they would keep us informed, and they did,” Strait stressed.

One of the conditions for the development is that the lot have “a grade of at least two percent from the rear to the front of the lots, rear-yard drainage systems or another approved alternative to ensure the lots appropriately drain storm water.”

The “alternative” appears to be where questions arise. At the planning commission, Seaders was told there might be some way to use an alternate system, if it reflected a “best-management practice” (BMP) technology for storm water. However, no definitive list for this kind of BMP technology is available for cities in Oregon — at least not at the state level, according to the DEQ.

Instead, DEQ reviews proposed BMPs and technologies to ensure they are compliant with permit requirements when a construction or industrial project is subject to a storm water permit under state rules, said Dylan Darling, the western region public affairs specialist for the DEQ.

But it appears the 7th street project doesn’t require the usual permit with the Oregon DEQ because “it will not disturb one or more acres of land.”

The parcel is only about three-quarters of an acre.

As a result, “all of the storm water requirements for this project are regulated by the city of Independence,” Darling explained.

If this sounds like even small cities are being asked to take on the cumbersome burden of staying up-to-date on the latest regulations about municipal water, along with having to learn all about the BMP technology that can address these new demands, that’s just what is occurring – and it seems to slow down innovation.

Both utility managers and regulators regard the very same issues as key barriers: funding, time and level of personnel, according to a team of scientists led by Alida Cantor, an assistant professor of geography at Portland State University. In a paper that she and her co-researchers wrote this year, “Regulators and Utility Managers Agree About Barriers and Opportunities for Innovation in the Municipal Wastewater Sector,” they observe that, despite the obvious differences between employees involved in regulatory oversight and the staff of publicly owned treatment works, decision-making is difficult due to the increasing complexity of these jobs.

Now Independence Public Works will be asked to render a finding on the technology proposed by Seaders and MSS Inc. to meet the storm water run-off requirements for the proposed duplexes.

“The system will meet and exceed the city’s storm water treatment requirements and help maintain the water quality of the local and state waterways,” Seaders said, when asked about it.

The system uses underground detention chambers and utilizes a proprietary treatment system, which removes contaminants ranging from sediment to heavy metals from runoff before it enters the public storm system, he explained.

When the manufacturer, Contech Engineered Solutions, was contacted, a company executive added that it also handles runoff entering the stormwater system that’s not a result of a rainstorm. Examples include snow melt, as well as car washing and watering.

“Our systems will protect downstream receiving waters by treating these types of flow, which often have a higher concentration of pollutants than runoff from rainfall,” said David Corr, senior director of corporate marketing for Contech.

In assessing rainwater or runoff, most people think about leaking oil and other fluids that create a sheen on puddles they can see, noted Torrey Lindbo, water resources science & policy manager for the city of Gresham. However, there are a whole host of other pollutants that come off cars that are far worse than oil, Lindbo added.

For instance, brakes contain a mixture of heavy metals. Also, some pollutants that end up on surfaces actually come from the air — like mercury.

“These atmospheric sources of pollution end up on any impervious surface — so a residential rooftop could have a similar amount to an equivalent area of highway pavement,” he said.

Another option for street improvement is previous or porous pavement, Lindbo said. In fact, according to one fairly recent study, in areas with 80% impervious surfaces, replacement of just 6% of them can make considerable differences in reducing surface run-off.

State highways can produce far more run-off pollution due to increased traffic compared to other roads, said Adam Stonewall, a Portland-based hydrologist for the U.S. Geological Survey. Stonewall and his colleagues applied a special statistical model to 25 distinct basins across the Willamette Valley.

However, even if contaminants were reduced from highways, it wouldn’t be likely to have a dramatic effect on many of the towns and cities in the region. The total area of highways compared to other roadways is relatively small — city streets and other roadways far outnumber major thoroughfares, Stonewall said.

Rain gardens are one way to slow the flow of storm water, and to capture some of it for plants, said Cory Engel, water resources program coordinator at Oregon Department of Transportation. For Independence residents familiar with the “rain garden” at Mt. Fir Park, this might conjure up an image of a stony walkway with a large canopy of leafy vegetation — but that’s not the kind of rain garden that helps contain and direct runoff in new developments.

These rain gardens often look like unobtrusive “planter strips” along paved areas, and usually are only a few feet in width, Engel explained. However, they can function as a distinct ecological community, filtering water significantly in small green spaces.

“This isn’t rocket science,” Engel said, but he noted that the impact on managing storm water can be substantial.

It isn’t yet known how Independence will choose to manage its storm water in the future, but the grass-covered lot under review near the corner of Cedar Court and 7th Street may provide experience and insight for other projects that follow it.

Asked about the storm water approach for the duplex units at the site, the city’s contracted engineer, Steve Ward, indicated that there are no answers so far. The drawings aren’t approved at this point, so the water-quality method has not been determined, Ward said.