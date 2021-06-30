Itemizer-Observer report

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an adult in custody (AIC) who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Shawn Taylor, 33, walked away from the facility around 9:19 a.m. on June 23. Taylor was in custody for a parole violation.

Taylor is a white adult male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 145 lbs.

The Marion County Transition Center prepares AICs for re-entry into the community prior to release from custody. AICs are allowed to leave the facility for pre-approved treatment or medical appointments.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Taylor to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.