Marquis moving

Marquis, an Independence-based spa manufacturer, is scheduled to shut down its manufacturing business over the next few months, and will move those operations to Nevada. 

 Photo by Anne Scheck

Marquis has been handcrafting world-class hot tubs in Independence since 1980. Two years ago, Marquis joined a new platform of US-made, hot tub and swim spa manufacturers in order to better serve their North America and Europe customers. As Marquis looks beyond the covid-era market, its presence in Independence will change. Its manufacturing operations will relocate to Nevada while its marketing, accounting, product design team, and most of its administrative staff will remain in Independence in strategic roles that support the greater business (Marquis, Artesian Spas, Tropic Seas, and Nordic Hot Tubs).

Over the next three months, manufacturing of Marquis acrylic hot tubs and swim spas will be moved to Las Vegas alongside its sister brands Artesian Spas and Tropic Seas, while Nordic Hot Tubs, which specialize in HDPE products, will continue to be made in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Both plants are strategically located for future growth. The platform value and equity of its unique brands allow them to stand alone, so its dealer networks will remain separate.

