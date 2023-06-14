Marquis has been handcrafting world-class hot tubs in Independence since 1980. Two years ago, Marquis joined a new platform of US-made, hot tub and swim spa manufacturers in order to better serve their North America and Europe customers. As Marquis looks beyond the covid-era market, its presence in Independence will change. Its manufacturing operations will relocate to Nevada while its marketing, accounting, product design team, and most of its administrative staff will remain in Independence in strategic roles that support the greater business (Marquis, Artesian Spas, Tropic Seas, and Nordic Hot Tubs).
Over the next three months, manufacturing of Marquis acrylic hot tubs and swim spas will be moved to Las Vegas alongside its sister brands Artesian Spas and Tropic Seas, while Nordic Hot Tubs, which specialize in HDPE products, will continue to be made in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Both plants are strategically located for future growth. The platform value and equity of its unique brands allow them to stand alone, so its dealer networks will remain separate.
“This brand independence is what harmonizes our platform,” CEO Rick Gallagher said, “Instead of competing, each brand strengthens the others. Artesian and Marquis will share a manufacturing facility, but they share relatively few sales floors, and that doesn’t change with this move.”
According to Gallagher, the company plans to differentiate itself as the best partner to its dealers in the industry.
“By streamlining our supply chain and acrylic production operation, and leveraging our state-of-the-art shipping center in a higher-traffic logistics corridor, our dealers can expect shorter lead times, greater capacity, better delivery flexibility, and lower freight costs, as well as the same top-tier luxury and quality that sets our brands apart today,” he said. “In an era where larger manufacturers have moved production outside of America, we are reaffirming our commitment to make hot tubs in the USA.”
Gallagher added that Marquis’ history of making premier-quality hot tubs and swim spas doesn’t change with the move. It is a necessary step to improve our service to our dealers and our product offerings while maintaining competitiveness in the industry.
