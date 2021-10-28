INDEPENDENCE — When the Mason’s Lyon Lodge #29 in Independence was looking for its next project to contribute toward, Secretary Forest Hatch put the word out to schools for ideas.

Monmouth Elementary Principal Kim Seidel was the first to respond. She knew exactly how the lodge’s funds would help school’s new program, Purposeful People.

In its second year, Purposeful People is presented through Character Strong, which is a social/emotional learning curriculum, Seidel said.

“A lot of people think of schools just teaching reading, writing, math. One of the most important things we teach is social/emotional learning. How to respond when there’s a problem? What’s a big problem? What’s a small problem?” Seidel explained. “Our Purposeful People builds on character traits, building character within our students.”

So, every month the school focuses on another character trait — the first month back this year was courage with October’s being respect. Hatch said the Masons feel one of the most important roles the lodge plays is helping the community.

“Part of that is very, very strong support of education and helping the local schools,” he said. Over the last three years, the Masons Lyons Lodge #29 have donated six bicycles to each one of the three area elementary schools.

One year, the money their members raised went to a school’s nutrition program, another to a master program at Ash Creek Elementary.

“Each year we ask the principals at the various elementary schools what program they have we might help with,” Hatch said.

On Oct. 20, Hatch presented Seidel a check for $1,500 toward Monmouth Elementary’s Purposeful People.

Seidel said the money is going to help support their monthly assemblies. This year looks a little differently with COVID safety protocols in place. They’re taped virtually then shown later in the classroom.

“We purchased t-shirts for every student that is identified as the monthly winner in their classroom. The student is either selected by their classmates or their teacher for showing that character trait,” Seidel said.

She added the donation was timely because the school hasn’t been able to fundraise much in the last two years. They were left figuring out the teachers’ classroom budgets to make sure students got recognition.

“Because kids then have a piece of clothing that shows everyone, ‘Hey, I’m an outstanding role model in this school.’"

So, when Forrest reached out, automatically I knew exactly what our needs are. And it supports all of our kids in our community so it’s really exciting,” Seidel said.

She added the Purposeful People Program itself is timely as students are returning to in-person learning after so long away from classrooms due to the pandemic.

“This year it’s a little different. We’re seeing a lot of effects of COVID and kids being home for a long period of time. And they really need as much social/emotional teaching and work as possible,” she said. “But we are seeing our older kids are model citizens. We rarely have struggles with behavior with our older kids because they have been taught ways to deal with problems. Been taught what it’s to be like a successful community member. So, they’re showing the last few years this program has really helped them.”

Seidel said to learn more about the Purposeful People project, go to https://characterstrong.com.

The Purposeful People program is for students in K-5, while secondary students have their own Character Strong program.