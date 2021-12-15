TIGARD — Matt West has been fascinated by science ever since the very first day of chemistry class his sophomore year in high school. The teacher crafted an impromptu flash bang while explaining the basics of chemistry.
“I suddenly realized how fascinating that was. Random experiments, to me it looked almost magical how all these things worked together,” West recalled.
He would go on to major in chemical engineering in college and the fascination stuck with him ever since.
To borrow a phrase from the Matt Damon movie “The Martian,” West, now 35 and researching renewable energy cells with Intel, is ready to science the heck out of the problems facing America.
Climate change
At the top of his list, is climate change. Having researched the causes, he’s ready to bring the solutions to the voters of Oregon’s redrawn 6th District.
“I started with the science part, now I’m ready to try to do it from government policy part,” West said. “I wanted to make a difference and thinking of a way I could make the most impact, with the new district seat, the district I happen to live in, all seemed to kind of click together.”
Having survived a particularly nasty bout of COVID-19 last year, his recovering respiratory system had to overcome the smoke generated from one of largest wildfire seasons on record. The fact wildfires have gotten worse and worse in recent years is proof positive that individual action needs to be escalated from policies that government can change.
“We got to where we are at through generations of policy issues, generations of large-scale industrial pollution and various events brining us to where we are at now,” West said. “The only way out is through similar large-scale policy shifts. Individually you and I can’t make large enough impact on climate change alone. It’s a national and international issue. So, it needs to be large scale policy front.”
He added his background researching these issues gives him an intimate knowledge of the details and core science.
“I know how to move forward on various issues, what can be an effective lever to pull in a given situation and move us to a cleaner, renewable future,” West said.
Economy of the future
For West, that future starts now within the high-tech manufacturing environment. To move toward a greener future will require a move away from the older industries that are suffering now. For example, he points towards semiconductor manufacturing, like his job at Intel.
“As we now know with the microchip shortage, it’s a national security issue. We have to have these sorts of manufacturing in our own country,” he explained. “We have a huge growth opportunity for our country to be at the forefront of technology advancement. Let’s be real, this advancement is going to happen, whether it’s here, or somewhere else. It’s up to us to make the investments, take the steps, give people the education they need to fill those jobs and bring prosperity to our lives.”
Blockchain technology, crypto currency
When prosperity and scientific advances combine, that leads to West’s latest obsession — blockchain technology and crypto currency. West believes these to be foundational technological developments on par with the creation of the internet. However, he fears most of the current elected officials in Congress do not understand crypto and that much of the discourse in the government is being driven by fear and misinformation.
“Take ‘banking beyond bank,’” he said. “It gives access to people who don’t traditionally have access to good banking services. They can now be on the phone as they go. It’s getting people access to tools the wealthiest of us have had for generations, tools that are now within reach of millions, billions of people. I’m extremely excited to see where it continues to go.”
Health care
When it comes to health care, West never wants to see a return to where it’s been. He said, especially during the pandemic, too many people sat out seeking medical care, waiting to get better but never did. The problem? In part, our public health infrastructure not being ready to handle an event of this magnitude, he said.
“I have a personal story. My best friend growing up, his father got sick before preexisting conditions were protected. He didn’t stop working for fear of losing health coverage for rest of family. … Basically, he worked until the day he died from a preventable disease. That’s a real tragedy,” West said.
Having seen what the health care system did to his friend’s family, West still sees the end results here to this day.
“In the wealthiest country in the history of the planet, there should not be anyone who goes sick for fear of the economic impact of seeking care,” he added.
Senior citizens
That care extends especially to those who came before us, West explained. Medicare, Social Security, are big issues for him. He feels it’s absolutely incumbent upon the current generation to take care of those who helped to build the world we live in now.
“We need to constantly make sure people on these plans, that we keep our word to them. Take care of them. They’ve played by rules their entire adult life, invested in programs. Now that it’s time for them to receive their benefits, we can’t just take them away from them. We need to strengthen these programs for them and also for us and our kids all way down the line,” West said.
With a platform that is heavy on looking toward the future, West is excited the voters of the diverse 6th District can help bring his ideas to fruition.
“It might be the most compact of all six districts, from the suburban/urban center in Washington County, all of Salem and also the northern Willamette Valley. It’s exciting to have the makeup of all these different communities,” West said. “In my opinion, there are so many things that tie us together – economics of the future, building an economy that works for everyone and ensuring that our senior citizens and those in most need of help get that help. It’s true whether you’re in Dallas, Salem or Tigard. It connects us all.”
In addition, West figures his strength lies in being an unconventional candidate, outside the traditional area of politics.
“It helps me understand the issues that effect the most regular folk. I came at this with a science and research background. So many issues that Congress acts upon, where they don’t necessarily understand the core scientific principles, some are curious and willing to learn, some less so,” he said. “Incredibly important for a governmental body that makes so many decisions that affect the sciences or are impacted by the sciences, to have some scientific voices and minds there to be able to help shape proposals and policies in a way that, scientifically, that make the most sense.”
