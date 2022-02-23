Itemizer-Observer
“Two things seem to stand out: resilience and growth.”
So began the State of the City address Mayor Cecilia Koontz of Monmouth made to the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 15 as she reviewed 2021.
She noted that resilience overcame emergencies and that growth involved new businesses and the work of local organizations.
Firestorms had crews respond so fast and effectively early in the year, she recalled, that most of Monmouth had power restored in 13 hours. The June heat wave and the December snows brought quick action as well, she said.
For more than half of 2021, Koontz said, the Werner Center at Western Oregon University was a public health center, with the WOU health department providing first vaccinations and booster shots in response to COVID-19.
Business owners, she said, made their businesses “not only survive but thrive.”
A year after COVID brought remote graduation exercises to WOU, the mayor noted, seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. In the summer, after cancellation in 2020, the parade through Monmouth and Independence returned.
Koontz praised the Monmouth Business Association for restoring Music in the Park.
She praised the state legislators representing the area and Mayor John McArdle of Independence for their leadership and gave special recognition to the firefighters of the Polk County Fire District.
Koontz noted that the city, for the first time, had a female majority and three city councilors of color last year, and that in Marty Wine, Monmouth became the first woman to be city manager.
Recalling that since 1964, people had urged replacement of the Monmouth City Hall, and in 2021, voters approved building a new one.
In September of last year, she told the Chamber, there was the first month-long celebration of Hispanic heritage. In November came the banners for Black History Month.
Koontz spoke of the WOU holiday celebration in which couples made their wedding plans by the campus Christmas tree.
“Construction activity hasn’t slowed,” she said, referring to Ash Creek Station.
“The best days for Monmouth are ahead,” she concluded.
