DALLAS — Mayor Brian Dalton has three goals he believes the city of Dallas should pursue during 2022 to enable the city to not only grow, but thrive, in the future.
He outlined those objectives — revitalizing the Weyerhaeuser old mill site, developing a new business district, and building a new dam — in his annual state of the city address delivered during the Jan. 17 Dallas City Council meeting.
Dalton assessed 2021, which he found to be “relatively tranquil” in Dallas, aside from extreme weather events and the ongoing pandemic.
“Last year, I guaranteed you that 2021 wouldn’t be boring and I think that we were successful at that,” Dalton said. “Mother Nature pretty much shaped our year. It started with a big ice storm, and then the drought and record high temperatures – 106 degrees in Dallas, 117 they say, in Salem. And then water use cutbacks, and paradoxically later on, we had floods, and finally the white Christmas snowstorm ended the year.
“Of course, all year plaguing us was Mother Nature’s nightmare, the pandemic. Shame on her,” he added.
He said the city took those events in stride, with the help of snowplows, backhoes, chainsaws and the ever-present personal protective equipment.
“If it weren’t for Mother Nature’s strange sense of humor, life in Dallas was relatively tranquil last year,” he said.
Dalton said Dallas remains one of the fastest growing cities in the state, having built 500 new dwellings and adding about 1,300 new residents in the last three years.
He attributes that to the city’s livability and location.
“Surely, not everything here is exactly smooth sailing,” he said, adding that the city has seen increased homelessness and residents dealing with mental health issues. “We are navigating those issues with integrity and real concern.”
He added businesses in town are coping with COVID-19-related supply chain problems and a lack of workers.
“Our hearts go out to them and are certainly glad for their resiliency,” he said. “They believe in Dallas and we certainly believe in them.”
Dalton said, however, that the city couldn’t be satisfied, and needs to tap its potential to keep progressing.
“But to keep moving forward, we’ve got to find ways to unlock it, and it can’t be business as usual,” he said. “There have to be breakthroughs and ones that are worth the risk. (These are) endeavors we have talked about and done some planning with, but this year, I believe we can break out into the open for action.”
His first goal is to establish a plan for the vacant 66-acre former Weyerhaeuser mill site located at Uglow and Monmouth Cutoff.
“Half-way measures and false starts have brought no good results, so a truly radical plan seems in order to jump start this thing,” Dalton said. “The basics have been proposed and this year seems the time for action.”
He advocated for building a street through the site connecting Main Street to Monmouth Cutoff, providing access to lots zoned for industry and commerce.
Then he proposed that the hillside above the mill site, now covered in trees, become a residential development, but one that preserves as many trees as possible and adds more park space.
Finally, he said the whole area should become an urban renewal district, which uses a portion of property taxes to pay for improvements within the district, such as infrastructure upgrades and grants to building owners for certain types of remodeling.
“Where the taxes on the incremental improvements to this forlorn property are channeled back into the property to build more infrastructure to which would attract more development, which would mean more tax dollars to pour back into the district, spurring more improvement, and so on, and so on, in this virtuous cycle to turn this ugly duckling into our swan,” Dalton said.
Dalton’s second goal involves what is called the LaCreole Node, a long-in-process plan for an 96-acre mixed-use development north of the intersection of Ellendale Avenue and LaCreole Drive in North Dallas.
“We have so few lots left for commercial development in town, maybe a fast-food restaurant or two,” Dalton said. “We really don’t have any good options in the short-term for commercial development other than to move fast-forward with developing this node.”
His third goal involved a resource that threatened to be in short supply in Dallas last summer — and may again in the near future.
“The drought was a stark reminder that we need more water,” Dalton said. “Right now, our water supply will see us through about 2035, but happens then as climate forecasts drier summers and wetter winters? We are seeing this already.”
The Rickreall Creek, which provides the city’s water supply, runs high in the winter and shrinks to a trickle in the summer, he said. The city could capture some of that cold-weather season excess for future use.
“To fix this, what we need to do in my estimation, is build a new dam above the old one. This new dam would have four time the acre feet or our old dam and could capture part of the flow each spring and push it down in the dry summer to increase the flow and cool down the creek, making the fish and humans downstream very happy,” Dalton said. “Do this, and we have water for another 100 years no matter how big we grow.”
The mayor acknowledged each endeavor would require a significant amount of work, but urged the council, city staff, and residents to remember the actions of previous leaders.
“Our history teaches us in bold terms exactly what we need to do,” he said. “Take the mill site. The local Gerlinger family developed the same derelict property, and took it from a broken-down, swampish land and turned it into a vigorous industry the employed a great many of Dallas’ generations with family-wage jobs, turning this now-abandoned site into Willamette Industries, A billion-dollar corporation.”
As to the LaCreole Node, past city leaders had the vision to develop the commercial district in north Dallas in a way similar to the proposal for the 96-acre piece of land.
“What if our ancestors never took the risk and rezoned that land for commercial development, and we woke up today with no shops, food stores, and eateries up there like we had for the last dozens of years,” he said.
While the price tag for building a new dam could be sticker-shock inducing, Dalton said current dam’s cost of $238,000 63 years ago may have given city leaders pause. Without it, however, the city would look a lot different today, he said.
“By about 1970 the creek would have dried up every single summer, pumped dry, and our civilization as we know it would have never occurred,” Dalton said. “Our ancestors did much for us. What shall we do today for our children and grandchildren and beyond?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.