Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — John McArdle thought becoming mayor of Independence might be a stepping stone to higher political office.

Now, after 22 years and 10 terms in office, McArdle no longer talks about changing jobs. He likes Independence. The feeling is apparently mutual. Voters returned him to city hall for an 11th term by 2,492 votes compared with 1,513 votes for challenger Jack Waddell.

McArdle said he stays in city government to help continue what he called early in his political career the Independence Renaissance. “I’m so proud to do what we’ve done in Independence,” he said. “Working together with so many people, we’ve created an example for the state and country of what a small community can accomplish. You can do so much at the local level.”

Kathy Martin-Willis, re-elected to her Position 6 seat on the council with 2,181 votes to her challenger David Ramcharan’s 1,349, said she feels the same way as McArdle. “I’m excited to continue the work I started during my first term,” she said.

“I’ve lived here for 27 years,” she added. “It’s the only place I’ve ever wanted to put down roots.”

Mayors in Independence serve two-year terms, while councilors serve four-year terms. During her first term, Martin-Willis said, the council made great strides at increasing transparency. City budgets are more accessible and readable, she said. People can now watch council meetings on video.

“We’ve worked really hard on the inclusion piece and getting word of events out to residents,” said Martin-Willis. “We’ve gone bilingual. I’d like to see multilingual.”

Her priorities for the next four years include focusing on infrastructure and managed growth.

McArdle said councilors will start work next year on their 2040 Plan, looking 20 years into the community’s future, especially in regards to transportation and the east-west connection. The council also needs to find ways to encourage more housing in the south end of town for senior citizens and other groups, he said.

The 2040 plan involved input from more than 2,000 people.

Current developments such as developments along the waterfront development are part of the 2020 plan. “We followed that plan, and we’re continuing the success Independence has had,” McArdle said.

The Position 5 seat on the council goes to Sarah Jobe, who narrowly defeated Kelie McWilliams with 1,773 votes to 1,745. The seat was vacated by incumbent Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith

Michael Hicks, the incumbent for Position 3, learned the value of getting out the vote. As of Nov. 8, he beat challenger Dawn Hedrick-Roden by only two votes. He has 1,792 votes to her 1,790. (There were 10 write-in votes.)

“It’s a good testament to the power of the single vote,” Hicks said.