Monmouth City Council (MCC) voted Aug. 16 to move forward with a Highway 99 bicycle and pedestrian connections study. Westbound Highway 99 bisects Monmouth and impedes bicycle and pedestrian movement between the east and west sides of Monmouth.
City staff expect the study to cost about $890,000.
Consulting firm Fehr & Peers developed five goals for the study:
- Make it more comfortable for people of all ages and abilities to walk, bike and use mobility devices to travel along westbound 99.
- Make it safer for people of all ages and abilities, whether walking, biking, or using mobility devices, to cross.
- Identify projects that are implementable and affordable.
- Identify projects that reflect input from various stakeholders and community members.
Improve connections to local and regional destinations for people walking or biking.
The discussion lasted for about 40 minutes, with many concerns and questions on how this will affect how people travel through Monmouth, traffic patterns and the impact it will have on children crossing Highway 99.
City Council Member Jon Carey pointed out a big subject pushing the resolution is the safety of the children leaving school and having to cross highway 99 to get to their destination.
“I would speak in favor of this design because the north side of the intersection is a straight line of full sidewalk to Monmouth elementary. To use the south side will require kids to cross, and there are no sidewalks to speak of on the South Side of Church Street,” Carey said.
Council members noted they did not want to build something with taxpayer money to tear it down. Carey said this is an immediate solution to a problem that has been going on for a long time.
Councilman John Oberst acknowledged he agreed with Carey’s point that children would want to cross using the crosswalk.
“The southside sidewalk on Church Street is part of the Safe Route to School money that we seek, which will be there in short order. But in any case, we are a year or two from those sidewalks. We are a year or two away from this entire project, so I agree that kids would want to cross in a safer area,” Oberst said.
Councilman Christopher Lopez noted that there were two separate timeframes between the Madrona Street improvement project and the Church Street improvement project.
“Speaking of timeframes. I will note that this has the Church Street improvements noted at the 5-to-10-year time frame, as the Madrona Street improvements are similar, but in a different section of town, slated for less than five years to be completed,” Lopez explained.
Lopez also asked about the location of the RRFB (Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons) and why one was in the street, and the other was on the sidewalk of the two projects.
Russell Cooper, Public Works Director, explained that it was just a matter of how the sketch was laid out on paper. But Cooper touched on why the scheduling differs between the two locations.
“A little bit on the schedule really quick. We are already in the process of design and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) approval with the Madrona crosswalk. That was a project that has been what led to this study, but we knew that it was going to be a work product of this study, so we have initiated that in hopes of getting that constructed in this fiscal year. Church Street is part of the Safe Routes to School grant funding process,” Cooper Explained.
Cooper also explained that there is about $28 million in funds available for the Safe Routes to School program, which will feed the timing of the improvements of the Church Street crossing.
The Council voted unanimously 5-0 to move forward with the project, which will make crossing Highway 99 safer for bike riders and students at Monmouth Elementary School.
