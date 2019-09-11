MONMOUTH — On Sept. 4, The Canby City Council unanimously approved an employment contract between Monmouth City Manager Scott McClure and the city of Canby.

McClure’s last day in Monmouth will be Oct. 5. He will start in Canby on Oct. 7.

The Monmouth City Council discussed city manager recruitment options in their Aug. 20 work session.

Sean O’Day, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments, led the discussion.

“I have been talking to Scott (McClure), to Sean O’Day from the COG, and to (city attorney) Lane Shetterly about both the interim position and getting a recruitment process in place,” said Cec Koontz, Monmouth mayor. “I hope to have some options about each of those items for council to consider at our next meeting, when the transition is on our work session agenda.”

The council’s next meeting is on Tuesday at 6 p.m.