MONMOUTH — After nearly 13 years as Monmouth’s city manager, Scott McClure is getting ready to move to a new position in Canby.

He’s proud of the work he’s done in Monmouth, and appreciates the work of city staff and elected officials.

“We’ve accomplished a great number of things, but we’ve done it while maintaining the city’s finances, offering great services to the community,” McClure said. “We didn’t put everything into big, sexy, fancy projects and then ignore basic operations and services. We never had to make that choice. We’ve been able to do both.”

Some of the projects, such as upgrading utility systems and renovating the wastewater plant, were less visible to residents, but critical, he said.

Some, such as the new police station, were visible and required community buy-in.

“Parks projects have been huge,” McClure said.

Madrona Park was just grass, he said. Now it has trails and an arboretum.

“I think it was pretty neat that we built a natural area,” McClure laughed. “Most of the times you have a natural area and you preserve it.”

Main Street Park has a fountain, amphitheater and restrooms.

“When I got here we didn’t even control all the property where the amphitheater is,” McClure said. “We had to purchase a parcel.”

There also used to be a little house on the property which served as office and storage space for WIMPEG, Western-Independence-Monmouth Public-Education-Government television.

“We got really lucky on that one,” McClure said. “It was a cute little house. We put it out to bid. Somebody picked it up and moved it down Main Street (to use as a house). It was so awesome that someone was actually going to preserve it.”

One of the areas the council wanted to improve when McClure started almost 13 years ago, was the downtown.

Most of the spaces were occupied, he said, but they wanted to improve it.

An urban renewal district was set up just before he started, and it had begun to generate some money, he said.

Good city planning and facade improvement programs helped.

“The thing you have to have there is interested property owners,” McClure said. “The owner has to step up. We were blessed very much with owners that wanted to improve their buildings.”

He said he gets positive comments about downtown.

“It’s a good feeling overall,” McClure said. “Everything’s in very good shape. It’s a very attractive downtown; a place you want to be.”

While he won’t be moving to Canby right away, he said he is going to miss Monmouth.

“This is a great place to live,” he said.

And he’ll miss working with the people he’s worked with for more than a decade.

“This is a good organization, particularly the staff,” McClure said. “This is an incredibly good staff — great department heads, really know what they’re doing, dedicated, smart, use money wisely, flexible.”

Bid farewell

A reception for McClure to thank him for his years of service to Monmouth will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Monmouth Library.