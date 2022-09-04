Update:
On Sept. 2, at approximately 4:14 a.m., Polk County Sheriff's deputies, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 53.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a passerby contacted a deputy in front of the Rickreall mini mart saying he heard someone yelling in the bushes on Highway 99 near the railroad tracks. The deputy found a single vehicle crash involving a Dodge 3500 pickup at milepost 53 with a male subject kneeling on the side of the road, later identified as Colten Bolson-Oakes, 31, of Lafayette. According to the report, Bolson-Oakes was covered in blood and yelling for help saying he couldn’t find his friend. The friend, Justin Rosenberry, 32, of McMinnville, was found under the vehicle, deceased.
According to OSP, a preliminary investigation revealed the northbound pickup, operated by Rosenberry, struck a guardrail, where he lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor.
Officials from OSP said Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Bolson-Oakes was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The PCSO report stated Bolson-Oakes told investigators he was the passenger and he and Rosenberry were both knowingly intoxicated and driving home from the State Fair. The report also stated Bolson-Oakes said he had been on the side of the road for an hour and half trying to get people to stop and help.
Highway 99 west was closed for approximately six hours.
Oregon State Police was also assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics and ODOT.
