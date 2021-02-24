POLK COUNTY -- A mechanical failure caused a fire that destroyed a West Valley Fire District ambulance on Tuesday.

The fire began as a crew was transporting a patient who was injured in a car crash to the hospital.

The ambulance was dispatched to an accident on Highway 22 at Sawtell Road. With the patient on board our ambulance, while in transit to Salem Hospital, began to experience mechanical issues, according to a news release from the district.

The ambulance crew immediately pulled over and cnewsalled for an ambulance intercept from the nearest ambulance.

The crew acted quickly to remove the patient from the ambulance to safety. Then began to remove equipment off the ambulance before it was damaged.

The patient was transported to Salem Hospital was continued by Dallas Fire and EMS. The patient got to the hospital without further incident, the release said.

The ambulance is a total loss. The quick action of the ambulance crew kept the patient safe and saved most equipment that was removable.