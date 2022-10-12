Itemizer-Observer
The city of Monmouth has a new “storyteller” on staff, excited to share the tales of those behind the scenes.
Sabra Jewell came from Western Oregon University to the new position as Monmouth’s Communications Coordinator Oct. 1, when she set up her office at the Monmouth Senior Center.
“I loved my time at Western Oregon University, but fundraising and I have met our end,” Jewell said.
Jewell has a background in communication, and she has 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry.
“I have an undergraduate degree in communications, so that was where the love was founded. I thought that is what I was going to be doing the whole time I left college, but I ended up getting into the nonprofit sector, which was what I really wanted,” Jewell said.
However, the only thing available she found at that time worth doing was nonprofit fundraising presentations and outreach projects.
“Doing all that, it was a good fit, an excellent fit, I have a hospitality background which is the basis of all of this,” Jewell said. “You will be surprised how much background in hospitality will carry you through life, you will be able to handle anything.”
Since the communications coordinator position is new for the city, Jewell has some big plans for how Western Oregon University and the city of Monmouth interact. The first step was aligning the myriad voices within the community and strengthening the relationship with the university.
“I mean, the university sits in this town and there are a lot of times we do not know what each other is doing. I found that’s what I ended up doing for the most part when I got hired at the university right before the pandemic after the university had just gone through a bunch of layoffs. There was a lot of unrest in the community and that’s where I found myself the most productive. I was showing up at the MBA (Monmouth Business Association) meeting, showing up at chamber and just talking about what university was doing and getting that trust back,” said Jewell.
She will also be working with city management team to push more internal communications.
“Communication between our different departments needs to be strengthened, social media, digital media, written media and develop relationships with our media partners,” Jewell said. “My first love was radio broadcast, television broadcast, and the work that you’re doing (news reporter). I have respect for it and am really looking forward to the relationship that I’m going to have with the I-O.”
Jewell is from Georgia, but she always knew she would end up in Oregon.
“I love the South. I love it so much, but it was just not home anymore. You know there’s just so many things about it, that I knew I needed to just head West,” Jewell said.
So, she and her husband moved to Boulder Colorado, where she worked on her masters at CU Denver and he got his undergraduate degree at CU Boulder.
“We loved it there, but there is no rain and there is no ocean in Colorado,” Jewell said. “I wanted to work in higher education, and I was looking for jobs and my husband was political science, so we were looking in the Salem region, and then Western popped up.”
She also plans to establish communication lines with other outlying cities, such as Independence and Dallas. She also plans to get up-to-date information to the I-O and other entities such as Travel Salem. “I plan to work with Travel Salem Explore Polk County. I already have pretty good relationships with those folks, so I think we can just carry on now that I am with the city,” Jewell said. “That is the beauty of coming from the university, I already know the people for the most part.”
She is excited to be working for the city, and with a communications background, she wants to tell the stories of not just upcoming events but the stories of the people behind the events.
