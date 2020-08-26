Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — The city of Monmouth will conduct in-town interviews for the city manager position Aug. 26 and 27.

The two finalists are Martha (Marty) Wine and Steve Dahl.

Wine has been the city manager for Tigard since 2011.

Prior to that, she was the assistant chief administrative officer for Renton, Wash., a position she held for more than five years.

She was a principal associate for Berk & Associates, a public sector consulting firm, from 1998-2006. Earlier in her career, Wine was the senior budget analyst for King County, Wash. And was a legislative aide at the Washington State House of Representatives.

She has a Master of Public Administration degree from Seattle University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Western Washington University.

Dahl has been the city administrator for Drain since 2017.

Prior to that, he was the city manager for Phoenix, Ore. for almost three years.

He was the economic development coordinator for Grants Pass from 2007-2013, and he served in that position at Grant County, Ore., for more than two years.

Dahl has also served as president/board member for the Oregon Economic Development Association from 2008-2013.

He has a master’s degree in management from the Atkinson Graduate School of Management at Willamette University and a bachelor’s degree in Music, also from Willamette University.

The city had scheduled interviews in April with two other finalists, Kenna West and Gary Marks, but paused the process after West withdrew her application.

The City Council held an executive session on April 28 to discuss how to move forward with the city manager recruitment process under the current circumstances, according to a news release from the city.

Meet and greet

Due to COVID-19 physical distancing directives, in lieu of a traditional community “meet and greet” event, the city will conduct a livestream question-and-answer event hosted by Western Oregon University and moderated by Mayor Cecelia Koontz at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Community members can watch the candidate interviews with the mayor online at: wou.edu/livestream.

The video will also be posted on the WouTV website after the event: http://www2.wou.edu/nora/woutv.video.home.