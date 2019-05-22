Grand Ronde

The annual Memorial Day event at the West Valley Veterans Memorial on the Grand Ronde Tribal campus will be punctuated by 15 names being added to the four black granite pillars that represent the major branches of the U.S. armed forces.

Of those 15, four are Tribal members – Army veterans Mitchell Spohn and David Kurns II, Navy veteran Lonnie Riddle and Marine Corps veteran Rodney Smith.

The event begins at noon with a meal served in the nearby Tribal Community Center.

The outdoors ceremony begins at 1 p.m. with Tribal Council member Steve Bobb Sr., a Marine Corps veteran from the Vietnam War era, giving the invocation and serving as master of ceremonies.

Grand Ronde drummers will play a memorial song, Tribal youth JC Rogers will sing the national anthem as she did in 2016, ’17 and ’18, and Grand Ronde Royalty and Veterans Royalty will perform “The Lord’s Prayer.”

The Grand Ronde Honor Guard will post the colors and speakers will include Navy veteran Sheronne Blasi, director of Statewide Veterans Services at the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and Army veteran Eric Enderle, the Polk County Veteran Services Officer.

In addition to the aforementioned Tribal members, names being added to the West Valley Veterans Memorial are Navy veterans Donald Marten, Ralph Fillible, Walter Van Orden and Mark Carl; Air Force veterans Jeremy Fillible and Charles Cinnamon; Army veterans James E. Black, James E. Black Jr., Gordon Calder Jr. and Edwin Roten; and Marine Corps veteran Mark Dolan.

Former Tribal Council Chairman Reyn Leno, a Vietnam War-era Marine Corps veteran, will read the names.

The addition of 15 names brings the number of veterans honored on the pillars to 2,362.

The ceremony will close with Bud Abbott reciting his traditional poem “Remember Me, America” and Robert Thornburg performing taps on the trumpet.

Dallas

A Memorial Day tradition in Dallas, the Avenue of Flags ceremony will take place Monday at 11 a.m. in Dallas Cemetery. This is the 28th year of the display and ceremony.

A joint effort of the Dallas American Legion Carl B. Fenton Post 20 and Auxiliary and Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 3203, the flag display around the cemetery has grown to more than 700 flags.

Independence

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 will host the 25th annual Memorial Day Pilot Event at 11 a.m. on Monday. The Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scout Troop 38 will participate.

The Boy Scouts will provide lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a $5 donation.

A shuttle will provide transportation from the parking lot at Marquis Spa.

The event honors pilots, both military and private, with military music and speakers.

Aircraft will perform flyovers before the ceremony, including a missing man formation while taps is played.