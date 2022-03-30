Itemizer-Observer
In an effort to get better acquainted with his constituents, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley hosted his 493rd town hall meeting via zoom, this time with Polk County residents Saturday. Questions varied widely, from local sports fees to President Biden’s Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“When I think of that many town halls, that’s one every 10 days since I was elected to the senate 13 years ago,” Merkley told the participants. “I learn so much about what people in Oregon are feeling and the challenges they’re facing by these steady streams of dialogue. The goal is to be a little bit of a hostility free zone where people can express their viewpoint, be heard.”
After an introduction by Polk County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon, Merkley first shined the light on local non-profit organization Falls City Thrives.
“I was struck the organization came out of visioning meetings while now Commissioner Jeremy Gordon was then mayor of Falls City,” Merkley said.
Falls City Thrives’s mission is to address local issues of housing, downtown revitalization, volunteerism and personal health faced by the citizens of Falls City.
Organizer Lynn Bailey shared projects Falls City Thrives is working on next, including May Mental Health Month, bringing Falls City Pride back to this summer, the construction of a multi-purpose skate park and spearheading the transformation of the long vacant Luckiamute Clinic into a workspace for local entrepreneurs and businesspeople.
Merkley then “presented” Bailey a U.S. flag that flew over the U.S. capital.
Next, he shared topics on his plate before listening to constituent concerns. Topmost for Merkley was the pandemic.
Merkley said, while “we’re once again thinking we are getting out of COVID tunnel,” he’s pushing the federal government to prepare for the next inevitable mutation by stockpiling supplies, buying more therapeutics and redesigning inoculations and vaccines.
He also touched on his support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and celebrated the recent passage of the infrastructure bill.
“A major goal of my team is working with cities and counties in Oregon to seize the opportunity in the next five years for rural broadband, on rural water systems, transportation, and forest management to reduce risk of forest fires,” he said.
The first question to Merkley was from Falls City High School 11th grader Issabelle Saxton.
“In Falls City we are fortunate to participate in sports and there is no charge to students. In other nearby school districts, students have to pay to participate in sports. Students who live in poverty cannot afford to do sports,” Saxton said. “How can we work to close the opportunity gap for more students to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities?”
Merkley said he played just about every sport in high school and fees are a big change from when he played.
“I didn’t pay a dime. Because we didn’t have a dime, and they didn’t ask for a dime. It meant everybody could be engaged,” he said.
He added he didn’t think school should be charging, but knew districts are very short of funds.
“Since we have a system that is controlled by local school boards, every school board is going make the decision how this is done. I think they should work really hard to recognize that the barrier of cost really damages student progression through school because athletics work in a complementary fashion with normal classroom efforts,” he said.
Next came TJ Putman, director of Family Promise out of West Salem which facilitates shelter and housing for families with kids. Putnam wanted to know if Merkley saw more funding coming to programs like the Emergency Solutions Grant to HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development) to battle homelessness to ensure kids have a safe place to sleep.
Merkley replied the big support for housing and homelessness lies within the Build Back Better bill. Of $150 billion, Oregon’s share would be $1.5 billion, which would help tremendously. He said the problem has to be addressed through the whole spectrum. Not enough two-bedroom apartments can be built as advocated in the past. He prefers more affordable, intermediary steps, from single room occupancy, small cabins or huts, or gymnasium style shelters.
“But we need to address we have three main drivers for homelessness, mental illness, addiction, and economics. So, it’s a complicated challenge,” he said.
He added the solution may be getting key sections of Build Back Better passed versus the entire package.
Dallas resident Judy Audin next wanted to know how Merkley felt about the SCOTUS nomination.
Merkley said he met with Jackson March 24. He touted her incredible academic record and praise from everybody she’s clerked with.
“Her disposition is what I would call disciplined graciousness. That’s really a way to behave under some serious and aggressive questioning I thought she weathered really well,” he said. “It’s healthy for America to have people with experience from different parts of the criminal justice system. We tend to always put prosecutors on the court. But you don’t have a system of justice if people being accused of things don’t have fair representation. Which means you also have to have the role of providing legal services to the accused. And she’s the only one who really brings that perspective.”
Oregon State Sen. Deb Patterson from Dist. 10 raised the concerns of rising gas prices and wanted to know if Merkley saw anything exciting on the horizon with energy independence, clean energy and environmental issues.
Merkley said one proposal that has been floated for the immediate shock at pump – a reduction in the gas tax, which is about 18 cents per gallon at the federal level, but he was reluctant to give up those funds which go toward infrastructure.
He thinks a better strategy is to implement a windfall profits tax, pointing to the two oil companies last year, Chevron and Exxon, that made about $40 billion in profits. He felt those profits could instead be divided by number of Americans to about $100 per person.
“They really gouged us last year and this year. I think a windfalls profits tax with checks redistributed to Americans to offset the costs at the pump would be a powerful approach,” Merkley said.
The real key, he added, is to go to renewable energy, which he called cheaper and doesn’t cause climate chaos. Merkley said it costs about 3 cents to power an electric car versus 20 cents to power a fossil car.
“A pivot to renewables faster and more boldly will help us with all the climate chaos and calamity but also means not empower significant dangerous governments and not at risk of $5 at gas pumps again,” he said.
Monmouth resident Keith Tierney, who has been working with the nonprofit New Valley Health Care Advocates, changed the discussion toward Merkley’s feelings on universal health care.
Merkley said he supports the idea, saying Americans pay more on average and get less than countries with one system. He pointed out people are always falling through the cracks of the many systems the U.S. has, including the Veterans Administration, commercial insurers through employment or the self-insured, Medicaid and Medicare, and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program).
Also, he said action needed to be taken to address price gouging in prescription drugs.
“My bill ‘End Price Gouging on Price Medications,’ says we as citizens should get the best price in the developed world, not the worst,” Merkley said, adding that’s because the U.S. puts the most effort in developing new drugs than other countries.
He said he prefers a system of choosing Medicare which does not force citizens into the program if they prefer the plan they currently have.
Finally, the town hall concluded with another student question, this time from Falls City senior Amber Houghtaling, who has plans to attend Western Oregon University next year to become a teacher.
Houghtaling said she’s been blessed to receive a good education in a small rural school and wanted to know what more can be done at the state level to support these small, rural schools financially.
Merkley said the funding formula was out of his control as it occurs at the state level, since it is adjusted on various factors.
“Nobody views it as fair,” he said bluntly. “Families with disabled students tend to migrate toward larger cities, that might help an urban school district more. Meanwhile the school formula sends out more funds for transportation to rural schools.”
Merkley said while that’s a state funding issue, at the federal level, he’s trying to get funds for school districts with low-income students that need more help, more Title One Schools, for example. He also would like to see more help for school districts Rural School Districts fund that his colleague Sen. Ron Wyden initiated and both continue to fight for.
“My dad was a mechanic, my family comes from very humble means, I live blue collar community, I come from Myrtle Creek, which is a very tiny mill town,” Merkley said. “I get it. I want to see as good academic opportunity in the smallest mill town as the largest city. That’s the kind of vision that drives my efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.