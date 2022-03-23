Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a remote and telephone town hall for constituents in Polk County at 2 p.m. on March 26.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law, like the projects for Oregon passing into law this weekend to fight wildfire smoke, invest in infrastructure and jobs, and address housing shortages. I look forward to these discussions—whether they’re in person, online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. This town hall will be his 493rd as a U.S. Senator and his 25th town hall this year. Details are below.
To access the townhall on a computer, smartphone or tablet, go to https://bit.ly/34TzxzL To gain access via a phone, dial (669) 254-5252 and enter the following information:
Meeting ID number: 160 034 4718#
Participant ID: #
Passcode: 43602079#
