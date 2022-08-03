FHA

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that a total of $93,862,114 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds are headed to Oregon to meet

the rising challenges of climate chaos. Funds are intended to address the growing costs of extreme weather events adversely impacting communities and fund resilient infrastructure projects benefiting every corner of the state.

