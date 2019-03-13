The secret identities of some of our local super heroes were revealed March 8 at the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce’s 54th annual community awards banquet.

Western Oregon University catered the event, which was held in the Pacific Room in the Werner University Center.

Many of the attendees dressed as their alter egos, or at least paid homage to them with their attire, and posed for pics at the photo booth.

A new draw this year was the raffle – everyone who bought a ticket walked away with a prize. The prizes, which ranged from pet supplies to bottles of wine were all donated by chamber members.

The invoices haven’t been paid yet, so the profit amount wasn’t available at press time, but there were 212 registered attendees, 14 more than last year, said Vikkye Fetters-Delfino, chamber director.

The wine spin and raffle raised $1,210, she said.

Table dismissers, who took money from attendees for quicker access to the buffet line, raised $276.50.

“I think it went really well,” Fetters-Delfino said. “We had a really great team. I hope all of our nominees feel appreciated.”