MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Gift baskets, hotel stays and a large screen TV are up for grabs on the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
They were intended to be part of the auction at the Monmouth Independence Awards Banquet on March 13.
“We had to make the decision to cancel the event to be consistent with the governor’s executive order,” said Dan Crews, MICC board of directors president.
Many businesses that contributed items to the silent auction told the chamber to keep them for a virtual fundraiser.
“As the annual community awards banquet is our biggest fundraiser annually — besides membership — we are hoping that the Monmouth-Independence community will step up and bid on the wonderful gift baskets,” Mason said at the time.
In keeping with the fairytale theme of the event — “Once Upon a Time in M-I Town” — the auction items are in a Facebook photo album titled “May Magic Silent Auction.”
The silent auction opened May 4 and closes May 22. There are options to bid and “buy it now.”
Visit facebook.com/MIChamber.
