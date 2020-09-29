Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce will host an online candidate’s forum with Western Oregon University from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7.

All Monmouth and Independence city council candidates, Polk County commissioner candidates, and State House District 20 candidates have been invited to participate.

MICC Executive Director Kathleen Mason sent out emails and followed up with phone calls.

The forum is meant to provide an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves to voters and to answer questions posed by potential constituents.

The event’s moderator will be Dr. Mark Henkels, WOU political science professor.

Although the candidate forum is online, the public is urged to submit questions before the event by Wednesday, Oct. 1, either by mail or email: micc@micc-or.org or Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce, 355 Pacific Ave. N. #B, Monmouth, OR 97361

The Chamber also will accept emailed questions during the online event.

When submitting questions, indicate whether the question should be directed to Monmouth or Independence city council candidates, Polk County commissioner candidates or to the House District 20 candidates. Questions will remain anonymous.

The public can view the candidate forum through this link: http://wou.edu/livestream.

The Candidates Forum will also be posted on the WIMPEG YouTube channel.

Links will be provided on the chamber’s Facebook page and the chamber’s website: www.micc-or.org.

For more information, contact the chamber at 503-838-4268 or micc@micc-or.org.