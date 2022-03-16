The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce (MICC) invites local business owners who have been affected by COVID-19 to apply for a small business assistance award through the chamber. The funds are provided with dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2022. To be eligible, businesses must be within the tourism, travel, or hospitality industries and demonstrate financial need through a documented loss of income due to COVID-19. Applications are due by April 9 at the Chamber office at 355 Pacific Ave. N. Suite B Monmouth, online at https://forms.gle/6jGozZ1Ex7FP6P4GA or by email at micc@micc-or.org. Grant funding will be awarded in May. All applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and assistance will be awarded on a funds-available basis. To view eligibility requirements and to apply, go to www.micc-or.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- As Wolves fought opponents on the court, head coach fought cancer at home
- Dallas Welcomes Two Wolves Taproom to the Community
- Milly Friesen
- Police & Reports for March 9
- Salem Symphonic Winds presents first live performance since start of pandemic
- Commissioners defend integrity of County Clerk amidst ongoing public backlash to 2020 elections
- Marianne Elizabeth Fox née Biddinger
- Monmouth City Council hammers out revisions to recreational marijuana facilities
- Gall Real Estate Showcases Dallas's Newly Upgraded Buildings
- Nancy Ann Schroeder
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Trail Blazers broadcaster icon Bill Schonely retires
- MICC offers small business grants
- Independence Cinema honored
- WOU Emeritus Society welcomes guest speaker Dr. Terry Manning at April 4 meeting
- Pages of the Past
- Monmouth’s Trayshun Holmes-Gournaris named Oregon’s 2022 poetry out loud champion
- No suspension of state gas taxes for now
- Oregon’s Kitchen Table hosts graduation requirements discussion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.