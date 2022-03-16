MICC Logo

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce (MICC) invites local business owners who have been affected by COVID-19 to apply for a small business assistance award through the chamber. The funds are provided with dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2022. To be eligible, businesses must be within the tourism, travel, or hospitality industries and demonstrate financial need through a documented loss of income due to COVID-19. Applications are due by April 9 at the Chamber office at 355 Pacific Ave. N. Suite B Monmouth, online at https://forms.gle/6jGozZ1Ex7FP6P4GA or by email at micc@micc-or.org. Grant funding will be awarded in May. All applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and assistance will be awarded on a funds-available basis. To view eligibility requirements and to apply, go to www.micc-or.org.

