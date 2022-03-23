The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce (MICC) invites local business owners who have been affected by COVID-19 to apply for a small business assistance award through the chamber. Funding is provided by the U.S. Treasury through the Oregon’s Department of Administrative Services American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Funding 2022. To be eligible, businesses must:
- Demonstrate financial need through documented loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 event or are requesting reimbursement for COVID supplies (with receipts).
- Recipients may have tax liabilities resulting from this funding. Consult your CPA. Recipients will be issued tax documents at year end.
- If awarded, awardees must be prepared to keep all documentation supporting their application for five years from the date of funding.
Applications are due by April 9 at the Chamber office at 355 Pacific Ave. N. Suite B Monmouth, online at https://forms.gle/6jGozZ1Ex7FP6P4GA or by email at micc@micc-or.org. Grant funding will be awarded in May. All applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and assistance will be awarded on a funds-available basis. To view eligibility requirements and to apply, go to www.micc-or.org.
