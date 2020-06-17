MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The Monmouth Independence Community Foundation awarded $11,000 in scholarships to eight seniors from Central School District.
A strong pool of applicants made the decisions difficult, an MICF news release said. The scholarship committee was impressed by how well this year’s CSD graduates prevailed during these unprecedented times.
The following students received MICF scholarships: Stephanie Herrera, Melanie Meador, Alejandro, Rosillo-Cornejo, Haley Taylor and Naivi Vargas-Garcia. Olivia Cooper received the Wells Family Scholarship; Elaina Petersen received the Independence Historical Scholarship; and Chase Magill received the Verna Duncan Memorial Scholarship.
