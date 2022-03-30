Salem, Ore. — Salem City Council voted to appoint Micki Varney to the vacant Ward 8 Council seat during a special meeting Monday night.
Varney’s career experience includes early work as a high school teacher and 30 years as a salmon biologist.
“I believe a city councilor has a responsibility to be a community educator,” she wrote in her application. “Councilors keep current on most everything related to city affairs. They must process and understand the information and have the ability and commitment to explain policy decisions and city actions, and be a liaison to the citizens they represent.”
Varney served as a city councilor in Dayton, Wash., for two years before moving to Oregon. She has served on the Salem Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for 3½ years and volunteered for the West Salem Neighborhood Association for eight years.
Varney is filling the Ward 8 seat vacated earlier this year by the resignation of Jim Lewis. She will serve the remainder of the term, which expires at the end of 2022. She and Chris Cummings also qualified as candidates for the seat in the May 17 primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.