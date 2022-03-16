Itemizer-Observer
Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope has competition for re-election to his Position 2 seat. Former Dallas City Councilor Micky Garus filed his candidacy with the Polk County Clerk’s Office before the March 10 deadline.
In a letter explaining his reason for running, Garus pointed to a lack of leadership and mismanagement during the pandemic.
“I’ve learned how important it is for elected officials to be bold, fight for their communities, and fight to uphold people’s rights, freedom, and liberty,” Garus wrote. “In neighboring counties, the commissioners fought for their constituents’ rights and the businesses during the pandemic. Sadly, Polk County commissioners did not. When your local officials won’t push back against tyranny -- there’s a problem.”
Garus served on the Dallas City Council from November 2014 when he was elected to his resignation in September of 2018 after he moved out of city limits. Garus said he has since remained active in local politics with involvement in various committees including the School Board Citizen Advisory Committee, the City of Dallas Parks and Recreation District Formation Committee and the Polk County Sheriff Advisory Team. He also keeps busy in multiple sports organizations for baseball and softball, including coaching.
“For twenty-plus years, things have remained more or less the same in Polk County. It’s time to find the balance of protecting who we are and everything that makes this county special, while understanding that growth is inevitable; growth that is managed the right way and with the right leadership can help make us prosperous,” Garus wrote.
“I’m looking forward to bringing new ideas to Polk County and encouraging economic development. This will bring new industries and jobs. I am fiscally conservative; as a business owner and taxpayer, I understand how important every dollar is. I will not waste your hard-earned money.”
Pope, who is seeking re-election to his fourth term as a County Commissioner, said he was not surprised to learn of Garus’s candidacy.
“It is not uncommon to have one or more last minute entries. I have expected Micky to surface after he was denied a commissioner appointment and a State Rep appointment,” Pope told the Itemizer-Observer by email. “He has also been critical of all of the Commissioner’s during the pandemic with social media statements.”
County Commissioners twice overlooked Garus for another candidate. In 2018, Commissioners Pope and Mike Ainsworth chose Lyle Mordhorst over Garus to replace Jennifer Wheeler who retired early before her term ended. And again, last year, the full board of Commissioners, including Mordhorst, selected Anna Scharf, over a field of candidates which included Garus, to replace ousted state representative Mike Nearman.
Garus, current owner of American Glove Co./American Outdoors, gained national notoriety in 2015 when he wrote separate posts on his personal Facebook page that were perceived as disparaging Muslims, then transgenders, in response to national events.
After a week of both public outcry and support, the City Council took no action against Garus at its next meeting.
County Clerk Val Unger explained in a County Commissioner race, a winner would be declared at the May 17 primary if one of the candidates receives 50 percent of the votes, plus one. If neither reaches that benchmark, then the top two candidates go on to the general election, in this case both Pope and Garus, Unger said.
If elected, Garus said he will “defend liberty and freedom, protecting your rights, and upholding the Constitution.”
“I may not be your traditional candidate, but I will be the most transparent,” Garus wrote. “I mean what I say and say what I mean. I believe in traditional American values. I’m proud of who we are and I think that’s worth defending.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.