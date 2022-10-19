MICP

Monmouth Independence Community Preschool hosts Harvest Festival Fundraiser from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 21. Located at 412 Clay St. W. in Monmouth, the event will include lots of fun games and prizes for the whole family. Activities to look forward to include pumpkin painting, ring toss, face painting, music to dance to, and much more. Tickets will only be $1 each.

