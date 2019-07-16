DALLAS – Mid-Valley Ford in Dallas, formerly known as Joe Hayward Ford, will be closing its doors this month.

The parts and service departments have already closed, said long-time Ford salesman Mike Barker. He said he wasn’t at liberty to disclose details on the reason behind the closure.

Barker, who has worked at the dealership for 43 years, said the timeline on the final shutdown of the sales department is uncertain at this time.

The dealership was known Joe Hayward Ford for more than 40 years. Current General Manager Jeff Davenport took over the operation in 2015 and changed the name to Mid-Valley Ford.

Davenport couldn’t be reached for comment.

