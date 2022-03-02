Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – You might call it one small step for a citizen, one giant leap for citizenship.
The credit goes to the interim city manager of Independence, Robert Mason, as well as several like-minded members of the MINET board of directors, who are supporting creation of a more user-friendly way of putting meeting notices and other public information on MINET’s website.
Were board members aware that at least a few residents have been frustrated while attempting to find consistent records for board meetings of their locally owned municipal fiberoptic company? If so, Mason didn’t reference it.
MINET complies with all requirements for public meetings and records, but a few months ago, Mason asked company administrators to make the announcements “more public-facing.” Last week, the effort he requested was unveiled at a meeting of the board of directors.
The public postings shown to board members were placed under different titles – agendas, meetings and minutes – within the website heading called “support,” designated by an icon illustrating a headset. Following a slight pause in which the board mulled the change, Mason affirmed that the meeting information indeed could be found there.
“But I don’t know that the community would go there,” he said.
Also seemingly dubious was Monmouth City Manager Marty Wine, who noted that graphic – a silhouette of headphones – is unlikely to be “intuitive” for people trying to find board meeting information.
Independence City Councilor Tom Takacs and Monmouth City Councilor Chris Lopez voiced support for placing the notices in a different category, such as “About Us.” As a result of the discussion, MINET executives agreed to make more revisions.
The fiberoptic company was co-founded by Independence and Monmouth, and it has rarely generated enough profit to forego municipal financial help annually, leading some Independence residents to become interested in its progress. For the past several years, a cluster of them have observed that they couldn’t easily locate meeting notices, agenda lists or past minutes of the MINET board meetings.
So, when a couple of them were asked about MINET’s public interface after the recent meeting, their reaction seemed in line with some of the board members. One observed that it’s been difficult to learn about the board on the website, aside from when the meetings are to be held.
“I think showing board membership is pretty common at most websites, and I don’t see it on the MINET site – it would be good to know who’s on the board,” he said.
Another added that keeping the local population informed is important; MINET was built by Independence and Monmouth – there are promissory notes from the company for periodic help with revenue bestowed to MINET by Independence.
“I don’t get to give some future promise to pay utility bills, I have to pay utility bills every month,” the resident stressed.
However, MINET – often considered the same as a public utility by residents of the cities that jointly established it -- was created in 2005 as a “municipal special district” under Oregon Revised Statute 190, explained John Cooper, MINET’s chief financial officer.
“It cannot be a department of either city because it is owned by two cities,” he stated. “We are a publicly owned organization who operates in an extremely competitive industry unlike typical municipalities and utilities.”
Mason, who initiated the change for public-meeting postings, has experience on the board that stretches back several years. He serves as the Independence interim city manager now, but he took on that role only temporarily – his regular job has been that of Independence’s police chief.
About seven years ago, the Independence city manager at the time stepped down from the MINET board, followed by the appointment of a former city manager for Independence, who then also departed.
This shake-up of board representatives from Independence – referred to as the “MINET shuffleboard” by one local pundit – seems to have ended with Mason’s appointment to the MINET Board of Directors.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
