MONMOUTH – Along with green grass and places to play, parks now have a feature allowing anyone to tap into MINET hassle-free and at no cost.
On a recent summer night of volleyball games at Madrona Park and outdoor music at the downtown amphitheater, internet access to the city-owned municipal fiberoptic was immediate and easy. Logging on was so simple even a new user accomplished it in seconds, with a couple of keystrokes – and then spread the news of MINET’s in-park Wi-Fi on social media.
“I am sharing this right now,” said local artist Sarah Westlund, who was assisting with an activity for children by the Ash Creek Arts Center table at Madrona Park. Beside her, volunteer Nancy Lodge, who was also with the youth-oriented art project, said she had “no idea” that free internet was available right where she was sitting.
Although notifications had been posted to MINET’s social channels and website, these announcements apparently haven’t been widely seen.
At Madrona Park, news that the internet was available drew surprised reaction from some of those gathered to watch a volleyball game, as well as parents whose children were using the swing set.
“This would be a great place to break out the laptop,” said Clay Johnson, a recent WOU student. Sitting at home, tapping away on a tablet or computer can get tedious, “but I could just bring it down here,” he added. At Pioneer Park in Independence, Debbie Boswell, a mother who regularly takes her children to the park, observed that it would never have occurred to her to even try to get on the internet, except via her own phone.
“Here I am using the cell phone,” she said.
Why does MINET’s free Wi-Fi have such a low profile? The park-access system was set up as a “goodwill act” for educational purposes during covid, explained P.J. Armstrong, general manager of MINET. It was put in place for use by students and families of the Central School District (CSD) but apparently it was never vigorously promoted for that purpose by the CSD and it went largely unused.
So, the decision was made to open up access to all – the additional use can benefit everyone, Armstrong said. Several of those using the parks had ideas for MINET about how to get the word out, ranging from using the company’s flashing reader sign on Monmouth Street by the S curve to stringing up bright banners in the park. MINET staff are informing customers who come into the office and handouts are coming soon, said Armstrong.
“I think this will be a word-of-mouth effort in part, as well,” he added.
Free MINET Wi-Fi can be accessed in Monmouth at Gentle Woods Park; Madrona Park; Monmouth Main Street Park; the MINET Dog Park. It is also available at the Monmouth Senior Center. In Independence, free MINET WI-FI is at Pioneer Park and Henry Hill Park.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
