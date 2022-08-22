MINET now offers free internet access

Sarah Westlund (standing), a local artist who assists the Ash Creek Arts Center in Independence, and Nancy Lodge, a board member for the center, say they both discovered MINET WI-FI on a recent summer night at Main Street Park in Monmouth.

 Photo by Anne Scheck

MONMOUTH – Along with green grass and places to play, parks now have a feature allowing anyone to tap into MINET hassle-free and at no cost. 

On a recent summer night of volleyball games at Madrona Park and outdoor music at the downtown amphitheater, internet access to the city-owned municipal fiberoptic was immediate and easy. Logging on was so simple even a new user accomplished it in seconds, with a couple of keystrokes – and then spread the news of MINET’s in-park Wi-Fi on social media.

