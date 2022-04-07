Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – A loan to MINET from the city, which last year was about $90,000, won’t be needed this year because the municipal fiberoptic company expects to make its annual bond-debt service payment without the city’s help.
And, over the next few months, another change is likely to occur at MINET too – the creation of the company’s first set of formal bylaws.
At the March meeting of the MINET board of directors, John Cooper, chief financial officer of the company, announced that payments by MINET on bond debt during the fiscal year 2022-2023 will be made in their entirety. The development represents “kind of a milestone,” Cooper said.
In addition, Cooper announced that he would be working with finance directors from both Independence and Monmouth to create a repayment plan for a combined $8.8 million owed to the cities for assistance over the years in meeting the debt obligation – borrowing that was done through what has been referred to as “promissory notes.” It’s far less likely that such promissory notes for bond debt will be required in the future, he said.
After the meeting, Independence City Councilor Tom Takacs, who serves on the MINET board, said he believes that a restructured plan for repayment would need to be approved by the board and, presumably, by both city councils, as well.
“I took this as positive news and look forward to a solution that will be advantageous to both cities and MINET,” Takacs said.
More details about the repayment plan are anticipated in the coming months.
The board also cited the need for a revised intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the cities. Currently, the documents don’t include bylaws, noted Robert Mason, the interim city manager for Independence who serves on the MINET board. That may be a “missed opportunity” from the past, observed Board Member Chris Lopez, a Monmouth city councilor.
Updating the IGA and writing bylaws now seems a priority for the board which, in addition to Mason, includes Monmouth City Manager Marty Wine, as well as a city council member from each town and two members at large.
After the meeting, Mason explained that bylaws “seem a much more appropriate way to address things that don’t rise to the level” of the IGA and he predicted that “the board will continue to work on moving forward” to create them.
Wine concurred.
“We’ll still need the IGA as it establishes the partnership and MINET, but many of the operational details could be addressed through development of bylaws,” she stated, adding that the board will need to confirm how those two steps will work together when they review the draft changes to the IGA.
Growth by MINET into other parts of the county is slated as part of the company’s growth in the years ahead, which is planned to increase revenue for the company.
The move of MINET into underserved areas – parts of Rickreall, for example – is designed to make high-speed internet use more easily available and reliable for many who need it, said Polk County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon, who voted along with the other two commissioners in January to allocate about $1.3 million in new state funding to MINET for the expansion.
As a rural resident himself, Gordon views the county support as a positive move, including a feasibility study of the Falls City area, where internet delivery has been patchy or non-existent. “We hope this is just the beginning,” Gordon said.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
