Correction:
The Monmouth-Independence Network Board of Directors is hosting a special executive session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, not June 20. This meeting is for the sole purpose of discussing the hiring of a new general manager for MINET.
The meeting can also be watched virtually at https://structured.webex.com/meet/dritchey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.