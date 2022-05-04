Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE -- About two dozen Wi-Fi hubs built by MINET to provide families of Central School District (CSD) internet access near where they live will now be made available to all residents, a move expected to boost an eye-opening record of under-utilization.
MINET decided to put the system into public use after it became apparent the school district doesn’t seem to have broadcast the widespread capability, an action affirmed at last week’s meeting of the MINET Board of Directors.
“We are excited to not only have this network available for its original intent – providing internet to CSD students who would otherwise not have access – but also be able to offer the service to the Monmouth-Independence community as a whole,” said PJ Armstrong, the company’s interim general manager.
At a previous board meeting, Armstrong called the stunningly low use of the facilities aimed at students disappointing; MINET Board member Chris Lopez, a member of the Monmouth City Council, said he was saddened by it, as well.
Lopez later added that providing high-speed fiber internet at these spots for all is part of a core goal of MINET: To serve the public.
Certain access points – those by neighborhoods -- appear to offer an easy walk for some residents, as shown on the map provided by MINET to the board. However, the specific settings prevent in-home use, according to the description that accompanied the presentation on the map.
The map of MINET’s wireless locations shows several in areas near parking lots, such as the Bi-Mart shopping center in Monmouth.
In Independence, public Wi-Fi already is being offered in places where the city initiated it for public use, such as at Inspiration Garden and in Riverview Park, according to Robert Mason, interim city manager of Independence and a member of the MINET board.
These “Indynet” access installations – by the amphitheater and at the upper plaza along the Main Street, among others – were seen in the pandemic as “a good way for us to provide a benefit during this time for people who need it,” observed Independence City Councilor Shannon Corr.
At the school district’s website, MINET’s map is posted at the link for “families,” but it appears at the bottom of the online page, not at “Technology User Help,” the heading that directs families to a list of resources “to navigate distance learning effectively.”
Until this past week, those at the district’s link also had to bypass a solicitation of donations for families in need of internet access; That notification was removed after an inquiry about it last Friday.
Neither Superintendent Jennifer Kubista nor the district’s communications coordinator, Emily Mentzer, responded to questions about how some of the information seems to have slipped by.
“We are appreciative of the work MINET does in our community and within the school district. We are always appreciative of our partnership in facilitating the schools to be online,” Mentzer said.
Some parents have complained of other alleged shortcomings in communication by the district.
One example cited was the absence of milestone dates for the graduating class at Central High School (CHS), which can be found within the text of the CHS principal’s newsletter but not on the calendar posted on the school’s website. Several said there’s also confusion about the school calendar due to the lack of a key for the color-coded system on it.
“There is a need for more effective communication,” said Trisha Buck, the mother of a graduating senior.
What lies ahead in MINET’s program of Wi-Fi for anyone who can visit the designated sites? It may be the challenge of raising awareness of the change, which previously restricted usage for educational access.
