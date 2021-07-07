INDEPENDENCE — As coronavirus restrictions lifted, sending the city into more widespread preparation for the return of summer events, it seemed appropriate to address several unexplained observations that citizens noticed in the pandemic.

During a period when residents spent more time on long walks and bike rides around town, their curiosity was piqued by some unusual sightings. Easy explanations have solved these minor mysteries.

The mystery of the spontaneous hops

The vines in front of the back entrance of the Independence Library grow as if by magic. They’re hops. The story goes that no one even needs to plant them — the leaves sprout, flourish and turn into green tents of vegetation all on their own.

It’s true, according to Library Manager Patrick Bodily, who said the perennial crops apparently need no outside help.

“They find their way to the twine and wind their own way up,” he said.

The hops grow next to a display of signs detailing their historic significance to Independence, along with other factors that put the small river city on the map nearly a century ago, such as Angora goats, which produced lustrous mohair. Quoting from The Oregonian in 1912, one sign proclaims that it was hops, as well as the silky-haired goats, that helped make the town “well known.”

As one recent observer wryly observed, now the goats are nowhere to be seen but hops still remain all over town — in the flavorful form of craft beer, including the kind brewed down the block and across the street from the library, at “Parallel 45.”

The mystery of the winner duck

For years, Independence Days, the city’s tourist-attracting Fourth of July holiday, has been home to the “Duck Derby” on the Willamette River. For five dollars, anyone can choose a duck — more commonly called a “rubber ducky” — to compete in the race, where the toy waterfowl bob up and down in the stretch of water from Independence Bridge to Riverview Park. However, it can be tough to pick a likely victor.

Abigail, a volunteer and recent kindergartner, sold them in the lead-up to the competition, at a stand in front of the Main Street store “Same As It Never Was Vintage.” She explained that, despite her familiarity with the flock on her tabletop, she couldn’t help with the decision to select a winner.

“They all look alike,” she pointed out.

In fact, all the duck contestants are the same model of bathtub plaything. Abigail was asked if the numbers stenciled on the ducks, for identification purposes, might add variable weight since the digits are different. She was doubtful the labeling would make a difference.

This theory was put to a board meeting of the Ash Creek Water Control District, which understands the flow of waterways — it has provided oversight for the creek for decades.

The conclusion: stencil paint was seen as having a negligible effect on how fast the ducks could travel in the Willamette River. In fact, the only way to ensure a faster speed would be by treatment with a hydrophobic chemical, explained board chair Dan Farnworth. Such a compound would repel water, allowing the duck to bounce along the surface more quickly. Such waterproofing has proven highly reliable, according to reports by the American Chemical Society.

However, this would go against “Duck Derby” protocol, which is designed for fun and fund-raising. Abigail summed up the spirit of the derby, which isn’t to win.

“I am doing this to help,” she said, as she stood selling the ducks on a hot June day. “I like to help.”

The Mystery of the patriot fire hydrant

For years, a small fire hydrant painted in red, white and blue has caught the eye of drivers and pedestrians on a well-traveled street in Independence. It has worn the traditional colors of the American flag for years, but the reason remains a mystery.

Current owners of the home nearby say the little “patriot fire hydrant” was there when they moved in; The Polk County Firehouse on Monmouth Street still receives calls asking about it. For residents who know about the fixture, it’s become a tiny landmark along the roadway.

Technically, changing the color of a fire hydrant is unlawful, and there’s a good reason for that. The bright yellow paint is important for sighting the hydrant when needed by firefighters, explained Troy Crafton, fire inspector of Polk County Fire District No. 1. Or, as the magazine Fire Engineering puts it, “yellow is a color that possesses sufficiently high visibility by natural light and possesses almost a maximum of visibility with a minimum of artificial light.”

Both the fire hydrant and its patriotic design seem destined for change. The hydrant needs to be bigger to meet future needs of the area and, when it’s replaced, it will be a typical golden yellow, according to local authorities.

The Mystery of shiny sidewalk sides

For people who have noticed the sheen on the sides of some downtown city sidewalks — and very few have, it seems — there is a logical explanation for the metal embedded in the concrete. It’s to keep old-time wagon wheels from cutting into the curbs. Independence City Councilor Marilyn Morton recently cited these metal wrap-arounds as one of the town’s mini-mysteries, though other residents were dubious there was any hidden history at all. The metal looks like a simple case of cement reinforcement to some.

But it turns out Morton is spot-on. The “metal straps” on sidewalks are more than a century old and were designed for horse-drawn transportation. They were installed around the turn of the 19th Century.

Vickie McCubbin, who chairs the Independence Heritage Museum Advisory Board, researched the topic; She found confirmatory evidence that they “were indeed to protect the sidewalks from the metal wheels on carriages and wagons.”

The mystery of the retail street moniker

A corner across from the Independence Civic Center has a street sign that bears a name some residents think represents those pioneer days of yesteryear. It’s called “City Shops” and, according to local lore, it’s the long-ago street name for a location that once housed retail stores, now gone but not forgotten.

This would make it a piece of history, and a likely point for some serious nostalgia. However, the name “City Shops” really reflects the Independence public works facility at the end of this very short block, buildings that aren’t obvious behind all the fencing around them.

The confusion apparently stems, in part, from the fact that a sign nearby, in bright blue, helpfully announces the way to the cinema, with an arrow pointing in that direction.

In contrast, the “City Shops” sign is green, arrow-less and sits on top of the street pole.

So, the misconception is understandable, according to city staff.

“Typically, informational signs are blue so we will work on getting a new one with an arrow to make it more clear,” said Independence City Manager Tom Pessemier.

The Mystery of downtown statue decorators

Nearly three years ago, the Independence City Council decided to honor Dan Weaver, who operated a store called Main Street Antiques for more than 40 years, by displaying a statue of his likeness, along with that of his faithful dog, Buddy.

The bronze pair have sat under the clock across from the city fountain in pouring rain, under blazing sun and through a very icy February this year. During such seasonal changes, the statue of Weaver frequently has been dressed according to the weather — with sunglasses in summer and a warm scarf in winter.

It also has been bestowed, on occasion, with accessories to celebrate a holiday, such as a Santa cap in December. And, when the pandemic made masks mandatory for many businesses, the sculptures of Dan and Buddy could be seen wearing them, too.

Who is doing all this decorating? It’s a mystery. A popular theory is that it’s probably the handiwork of more than one person.

The statue generated questions this spring from new residents to town during Saturday visits to the Riverview Farmers’ Market, which is just across the street.

At least one market vendor explained that this is a memorial to a man who’s seen as having helped preserve the city’s heritage, including the movement to define the historic district. However, there’s no plaque describing that contribution. One reason offered for the absence of a sign is that it would require a change in status for the statue — from a work of public art into an actual monument. Why this transformation would need to occur remains a mystery, too.