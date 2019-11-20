DALLAS — Mint Valley Paper, the company proposing to build a $300 million paper production plant near Godsey and Monmouth Cutoff roads in Dallas, is now in the process of securing financing.
The business has completed its permitting process with the city and the state, said Dallas City Manager Brian Latta.
“I think the city has done a very good job at preparing that project to be successful. Now it’s a matter of the business owner to be able to go out and find the financing to make that work,” Latta said. “Cobbling together $300 million, that will take time.”
Mint Valley Paper unveiled its plans to build a tissue and paper products manufacturing plant in February. The proposal would build the plant at 1520 SE Godsey Road and is estimated to employ 120 people.
Mark Schneider, the president of Mint Valley, said earlier this year that the company must secure all permits from the city and state before investors would be interested in the proposal.
Latta said the city is in close contact with Mint Valley, and receives frequent updates.
“That’s something that we have to understand and have patience that that’s moving in the right direction,” Latta said. “We have weekly check-in calls with them to ensure that that’s still what is taking place.”
