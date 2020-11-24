Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Missing gnome, Wizzle Tinkerfoot, has been found, and is safely living with his new family in Dallas.

The subject of Dallas Area Visitors Center’s search was found Monday morning in the at Strader Field in Dallas. Authorities say that Tinkerfoot got lost during his exploration of his new town and crawled under the covers along the fences to find a warm place to sleep. Or so they say.

The heroes of the missing gnome saga are Crystal Cox and her children Ayden, Levi and Emersyn.

“We’ve been looking for days,” Cox said.

She and her sleuth children knew that Wizzle would be found in a baseball field based on the clues they were following. The visitors center posted two clues per week on its Facebook page.

Cox, at first, thought the little guy was in West Salem, but soon realized he was much closer to her home. The clue released on Monday “sealed the deal,” Cox said.

The family lives across the street from the baseball field. They were not alone in concluding Strader Field was where Wizzle could be found.

“So we just walked across the street and started looking,” Cox said. “There were several cars when we got there.”

The search for Wizzle Tinkerfoot began on Nov. 11, with clues leading people to businesses in Polk County where they would find more clues. However, after the beginning of the “two-week freeze” to combat COVID-19 case increases, the contest had to go fully online.

“I’m just really glad that I could provide a community activity that is safe for people in these times,” said Shelly Jones, the executive director of the visitors center. “And that we can add some help for the holiday season.”

Cox said the $500 prize money will give the family’s Christmas a boost.

“It’s definitely going to help us,” Cox said.