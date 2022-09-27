Itemizer-Observer
A West Salem High School student reported missing since Sept. 16 has been found deceased.
According to the Salem Police Department, at approximately 1 p.m. Sept 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River in about the 3900 block of Wallace Road NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
The individual matched the description of missing, West Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman.
An examination performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as drowning. According to the SPD, although detectives are waiting for the results of other medical reports for official confirmation of identity, they are confident the person found is Brenneman. Additionally, detectives found no evidence of criminality or foul play.
Family members reported the 16-year-old missing just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 16 following a football game. Since then, Salem Police detectives have been in communication with Zackary’s parents throughout the investigation.
“We offer our condolences to the Brenneman Family during this extremely difficult time. At present, the family is requesting privacy,” Salem Police said in a press release.
