Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros regularly stands at the corner of East Main Street and Highway 99W in Monmouth while passing motorists greet her with their middle fingers.

While there are other Black Lives Matter activists at the intersection, Salinas-Oliveros and her husband often get singled out for specific attention by people who have strong opinions about brown lives.

Nevertheless, Salinas-Oliveros not only persists, she insists. She insists Monmouth is a community with a good heart. Standing with her peace sign at the intersection since June convinced her to run for city council, she said. She won a seat on the council last week by being among the top three vote getters among a field of nine candidates.

It all started at the intersection, Salinas-Oliveros said.

“My daughters were having a hard time with the murder of George Floyd,” she said. “They felt hopeless and helpless. What gave my daughters hope was the number of white people standing with us. That’s what we need. Everyone needs to stand together.”

Knocking on doors during her campaign proved eye-opening as one of the few bilingual and bicultural candidates for local office this year. “I met someone who was so happy to meet someone who could speak his language,” she said. “That was very emotional.”

Salinas-Oliveros was actually the top vote getter in the council race with 2.069 votes. Her fellow Black Lives Matter activist Carol McKiel was next with 1,960 votes, followed by former Mayor John Oberst with 1,413 votes.

Mayor Cec Koontz won re-election after fending off a challenge by Lisa Sheirman by 2,262 votes to 1,820.

Salinas-Oliveros said she would like to see a diversity training program developed at Western Oregon University expand to the rest of the community as well as more multilingual communications from the city so more people feel invested in civil affairs.

Koontz said she was impressed by the voter turnout in Polk County (last pegged at 81% by County Clerk Val Unger) and what it means for civic involvement — especially in the grip of a pandemic. Moving forward, she said, addressing the pandemic will top the list of the city’s priorities.

“It’s been the most heart-wrenching, most challenging, time that most of us have experienced,” Koontz said of the pandemic. “I work at the school district and know the challenges people are dealing with every single day. The way government, for good or bad, has been affecting our lives has been a really interesting thing.”

Monmouth city government has had a particularly difficult year. City Manager Scott McClure left in October last year, leaving city officials still recruiting a replacement when the pandemic struck in March. Chad Olsen, the former city manager of Carlton and St. Helens, stepped in as the interim manager.

By the first week of April, the council had two finalists and were preparing to make a final decision. Then Kenna West of Willamina decided she couldn’t leave her community during the pandemic.

Koontz said the council hit the pause button. “We really needed to focus on what our community needs,” she said.

A new city manager started the day before the election. “We got the most amazing city manager, Marty Wine, one of the best in Oregon,” said Koontz. Wine is the former city manager of Tigard and past president of the Oregon City County Management Association.

The new council next year will not only include Salinas-Oliveros but also Oberst, who served as mayor from 2007 to 2017. “John won’t have much of a learning curve except on how to let me run the meetings,” Koontz said.

Oberst said he doesn’t mind being a councilor after being mayor. Monmouth, like many cities in Oregon, has a weak mayor system. The mayor only directs council meetings and votes in case of a tie.

“I am looking forward to finally having a vote,” he said. “Seriously, I value this opportunity to continue working for a better Monmouth, something I have been doing in one capacity or another for nearly 25 years.”

He added he’s aware the council changes over time,

“As the new kid on the block, I know that it is up to me to adapt to the culture in place and not to expect it to adapt to me,” he said. “It will, undeniably, be different being a councilor instead of the mayor, but I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Koontz served on the council from 2011 to 2015. After taking a break for four years, she ran for mayor. This will be her second term.

She and Oberst both said other items on the council’s to-do list over the next four years include replacing city hall, economic development and bolstering the urban renewal agency.

Salinas-Oliveros said she wants to put particular emphasis on seeing continued economic assistance for small businesses affected by the pandemic. “This is a really hard time for people,” she said. “I’d like to see that assistance continue.”

She also hopes being a woman of color on the council will inspire greater diversity in the opinion and encourage a wider range of people to get involved with local government. “It’s one thing to stay home and hope for change,” she said. “It’s another thing to step up and try to influence positive change.”