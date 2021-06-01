Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Adapting to climate change is the object of a plan on which the Monmouth City Council voted May 18 to start working soon.

The plan will observe what other cities are doing, commit Monmouth to sustainability, identify ways to involve sustainability in all decisions, and recommend ways for the Monmouth community to promote sustainability.

Monmouth joins Independence in approving the plan. The resolution approved by the council last week calls for establishing a joint committee with Independence to work on climate-related issues.

Discussion on the wording was brief, mostly involving a reference to global warming.

Councilor John Oberst urged that possible global cooling should be considered as well, and a slight wording change in the proposed resolution was made to address climate change in general.

In other business, a state accreditation for the police department was announced by Isaiah Haines, interim chief.

According to the Oregon Accreditation Alliance, the distinction increases the law enforcement agency’s efficiency and effectiveness, improves community understanding of the agency, helps police and citizens cooperate to control crime, and enhances public confidence in the agency.

Darrell Tallan, recently retired Monmouth chief, said he thought only about 45 police departments in the state are so accredited.

At the urging of Mayor Cecilia Koontz, the council named City Manager Marty Wine to succeed Steve Milligan on the internet service’s board of directors.

Resignation of Tom Perry from the MINET finance committee was announced, as was the plan of Don Patten, general manager of the service, to retire soon.

Koontz recognized the Central School District for having provided grab-and-go meals, up to three a day, for any people of ages 1 through 18 who needed them since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Wine reported that the city was one of several in Oregon that had won the Distinguished Budget Award, for the 2020-21 budget, from the Government Financial Officials Association.